Gov. Cuomo: Capital Region can begin Phase One of reopening

Gov. Cuomo: Capital Region can start Phase One of reopening

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor said in his daily press briefing on Tuesday that the Capital Region has met the requirements to reopen. The region now has the number of contact tracers needed to reopen. Take a look at Cuomo’s slideshow below:

05.19.20-COVID19-Briefing-DeckDownload

The more than 400 people are being trained meaning that the region should be able to reopen on Wednesday.

The first phase of reopening allows for manufacturing, construction and curbside retail to resume. The region has been working to get the required amount of tracers since the reopening plan was announced earlier this month.

