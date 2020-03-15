Gov. Cuomo asks businesses to close, employees work from home

1  of  2
NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo sent a tweet Sunday asking for private businesses to seriously consider voluntarily closing and letting employees work from home.

“Reducing density is both a social responsibility & will help protect workforces,” the Governor said.

Cuomo went on to say that if businesses do not close voluntarily, his administration will consider mandatory measures.

