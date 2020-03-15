NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo sent a tweet Sunday asking for private businesses to seriously consider voluntarily closing and letting employees work from home.
“Reducing density is both a social responsibility & will help protect workforces,” the Governor said.
Cuomo went on to say that if businesses do not close voluntarily, his administration will consider mandatory measures.
I am asking private businesses to aggressively consider voluntary closings and allow employees to work from home.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 15, 2020
Reducing density is both a social responsibility & will help protect workforces.
If businesses don't voluntarily cooperate, we will consider mandatory measures.
LATEST STORIES:
- Amtrak limits upstate service to only Albany and Niagara Falls
- Saratoga Springs Officials give update on state of emergency
- Vermont schools to close amid coronavirus outbreak
- Abercrombie & Fitch/Hollister Co. to temporarily close amid coronavirus outbreak
- Gov. Cuomo asks businesses to close, employees work from home