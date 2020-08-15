Gov. Cuomo announces lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since March

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo announcing Saturday that hospitalizations have dropped to a new low since March 17.

Friday’s hospitalization rate was 523. The governor also announcing a new record of coronavirus tests in the state, 88,668. Of the total test results, 734, or .83%, were positive.

“In New York, we knew from the beginning that testing would be a key factor in controlling this new virus. We ramped up testing immediately and took a nation-leading role in developing capacity to test as many New Yorkers as possible, and I’m proud that we continue to raise the bar and we’ve broken our record high once again,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Yesterday’s numbers – especially the new low in hospitalizations – continue to reflect the progress we’ve made during this pandemic, but we will keep monitoring the data and the alarming increases in cases around the country. My message is the same: stay New York Smart, wash your hands, socially distance, and wear masks!”

Gov. Cuomo also confirming 734 additional cases of the coronavirus. The statewide total is now 424,901 confirmed cases. On Friday, there were five deaths due to COVID-19. The state death total is now 25,244. One of those death was from Schenectady.

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force is also continuing to follow up on bars in violation of state requirements. Yesterday, the groups visited 1,344 establishments in New York City and Long Island. They found 22 were not in compliance with state requirements.