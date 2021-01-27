Gov. Cuomo announces completion of over 127 miles of pavement restoration in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo announced the completion of pavement restoration projects in the Capital Region. These projects resurfaced and restriped 127.3 miles on 30 state highways in Albany, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington counties.

The Governor says these projects improved driving conditions and enhanced safety along key connectors for Capital Region travelers, ensuring a smooth flow of people and commerce throughout the region. The work also allows access to the Region’s many recreation destinations, creating additional opportunities for tourism and increased economic activity.

“Strong, well-maintained infrastructure isn’t only critical in creating safe and reliable roadways for travelers, but it’s also an essential part of fueling economic growth,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we begin to lay the groundwork for our post-COVID reconstruction, projects like these will allow for more safe and efficient travel across the Capital Region for residents and visitors alike.”

Work on the projects began in 2019 and continued throughout the 2020 construction season. In total, the projects represented a $45.3 million investment in Capital Region roads.

Albany County:

1.8 miles of U.S. Route 9W in Glenmont in the town of Bethlehem between Feura Bush Road and the bridge over the Normans Kill.

1.9 miles of Wolf Road in the village and town of Colonie between Central Avenue and Albany Shaker Road.

4.5 miles of Interstate 787 between Exit 3B and Exit 7 in the city of Albany, the village of Menands and the town of Colonie.

2.2 miles of Carman Road (State Route 146) in the town of Guilderland between Western Avenue (U.S. Route 20) and Coons Road and Fuller Station Road.

4.8 miles of U.S. Route 9 in the city of Albany and town of Colonie between Northern Boulevard and Kunker Avenue.

1.0 mile of State Route 85 in the town of New Scotland between the western intersection of State Route 85A in New Salem and State Route 157.

3.8 miles of State Route 32 in the towns of Westerlo and Coeymans between State Route 143 and County Route 406.

3.1 miles of State Route 397 in the village of Altamont and the town of Guilderland between Lincoln Avenue and U.S. Route 20.

3.7 miles of State Route 157A (Warners Lake Road) in the towns of Knox and Berne between State Route 157 and the southern intersection with Thatcher Park Road.

Greene County:

2.9 miles of State Route 296 in the towns of Hunter and Jewett between State Route 23A and the bridge over the East Kill.

6.0 miles of U.S. Route 9W in the village and town of Catskill between the Ulster County line and Route 23A.

1.5 miles of State Route 385 in the village of Catskill between U.S. Route 9W and State Route 23.

4.0 miles of State Route 23A in the village of Tannersville and town of Hunter between Mitchell Road and east of Wingate Road.

2.9 miles of State Route 23A in in the village and town of Catskill between U.S. Route 9W and the Kaaterskill Creek.

Rensselaer County:

5.8 miles of State Route 2 in the town of Petersburgh between Route 22 and the state line with Massachusetts.

3.8 miles of State Route 150 in the town of Schodack and the village of Castleton-on-Hudson between Columbia Turnpike (U.S. Routes 9 and 20) in Schodack Center and the bridge over the Moordener Kill.

10.1 miles of State Route 43 in the towns of Sand Lake, Nassau and Stephentown between State Route 351 and Shepard Road.

2.6 miles of State Route 136 in the Town of North Greenbush between U.S. Route 4 and State Route 150

0.7 mile of State Route 40 (Main Street) in the village of Schaghticoke between 4th Street and State Route 67/County Route 125.

6.6 miles of Route 67 in the village and town of Schaghticoke, the village of Valley Falls and the town of Pittstown between State Route 40 and Hunt Road.

Saratoga County:

7.2 miles of State Route 9N in the city of Saratoga Springs and the town of Greenfield between Myrtle Street and the intersection with County Routes 19 and 25.

6.6 miles of the Adirondack Northway (I-87) between Exit 11 and Exit 13 in the village of Round Lake, town of Malta and the city of Saratoga Springs.

4.1 miles of State Route 9P in the towns of Malta and Stillwater between U.S. Route 9 and State Route 423

2.5 miles of State Route 9P in the town of Saratoga from Spruce Ridge to the Saratoga County Veterans Memorial Bridge at the north end of Saratoga Lake.

Schenectady County:

3.9 miles of Western Turnpike (U.S. Route 20) in Duanesburg between the Schoharie County line and Mudge Road.

3.5 miles of State Route 406 in Rotterdam between U.S. Route 20 and State Route 158.

Warren County:

1.9 miles of State Route 9L in the town of Queensbury between Sunnyside Road and Clements Road.

9.2 miles of State Route 9N in the town and village of Lake George and the hamlet of Bolton Landing in the town of Bolton between the north end of Canada Street (U.S. Route 9) and Sacrement Lane.

Washington County: