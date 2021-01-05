Gov. Cuomo announces completion of new shared use path connecting Menands to Mohawk-Hudson Trail

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Tuesday announced the completion of a new shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists connecting the Village of Menands in Albany County to the Mohawk-Hudson Hike-Bike Trail running along the Hudson River which is also part of the newly completed Empire State Trail.

“Increasing recreational opportunities is one of the surest ways to keep our communities growing and ensure they remain vibrant places to live, work or visit,” Governor Cuomo said. “This new path not only gives Capital Region residents and visitors a safe and convenient way to experience the outdoors, but it also will give residents direct access to the new-completed Empire State Trail and all the recreational opportunities it provides.”

The trail was constructed alongside of the Exit 6 entrance ramp to I-787 and gives hikers and cyclists a safe route over the highway to reach the trail and the Hudson River. Additionally, it gives those already on the riverside trail an easy way to visit Menands which can boost opportunities for tourism and economic growth in the Capital Region.

“The completion of this new shared-use path connecting Menands to the Mohawk-Hudson Hike-Bike Trail is great news, especially now when we are encouraging people to get out for walks, runs and to bike safely. We’ve seen how much people have enjoyed using the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail and this connection will provide another outlet to see the beauty of the Capital Region,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

As part of the project, Broadway, the village’s main thoroughfare, was reportedly reconfigured to reduce the number of travel lanes and add dedicated bicycle lanes which enhances safety and accessibility for everyone.

“The Village of Menands is so grateful for the NYS project to allow access from Menands to the Hudson River via a new shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists. There has long been a void to get to the river from Menands. The completion of this project will now fill that void. This is very exciting for our village and we expect the path to be heavily traveled now that there is a safe way to access the Hudson River,” said Menands Mayor Megan Grenier.