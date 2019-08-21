Gov. Cuomo and A.G. James announce lawsuit against Trump Administration over Hudson River cleanup

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal law.

The suit alleges the EPA issued a “Certificate of Completion to General Electric Company for its removal of polychlorinated biphenyls from the Hudson River.

The EPA issued the certificate to GE on April 11, 2019, finding that the company’s required cleanup of PCBs from the river was complete, despite evidence that concentrations remain dangerously high in portions of the river.

The EPA’s Five-Year Review found that the cleanup was not adequately protective of human health and the environment, but issued the certificate anyway.

The EPA concluded that the Agency does not have sufficient information to even determine if or when the cleanup would meet this standard. For this and other reasons, the lawsuit charges that the EPA’s issuance of the Certificate of Completion to GE is beyond the Agency’s legal authority and should be vacated.