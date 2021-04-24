Gov. Cuomo: Administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume ‘effective immediately’

FILE — In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. In the name of fairness, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his Democratic allies once welcomed the creation of a nonpartisan redistricting commission that would redraw congressional maps free of political influence and avoid contorted gerrymandering. But now that the commission is stepping up its work, New York Democrats seem to be having second thoughts. The state may lose House seats and, under the old rules, Democrats would have had the power to redraw lines in their favor. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the Center for Disease Control signed off on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine late Friday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo said administration of the single-shot COVID vaccine will resume at all state-run sites ‘effective immediately.’ In a statement sent by the Governor Saturday morning, he said the following:

World-renowned public health experts from the federal government and our own independent state task force have reviewed the data and reaffirmed that the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can resume. The state of New York will resume administration of this vaccine at all of our state-run sites effective immediately. The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID and allow everyone to resume normalcy, and we have three proven vaccines at our disposal. I urge every New Yorker to take whichever one is available to them first. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can put the long COVID nightmare behind us once and for all. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, (D) New York

In addition to the Governor’s statement on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, New York State’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Howard Zucker gave his thoughts…

Yesterday evening, following a thorough safety review, the CDC and FDA lifted the recommended pause on the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said that the United States can resume the use of the vaccine for adults, 18 years of age and older. Following discussions with New York State’s Clinical Advisory Task Force and Governor Cuomo, I recommend that New York State accept the federal recommendations and resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations effective immediately. The data has shown the vaccine’s known benefits far outweigh the potential and extremely rare risks, but we urge anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccines to speak with their healthcare provider. We will continue to communicate regular updates and guidance from the federal government to providers and the general public about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and all vaccines on the market. We encourage all New Yorker’s to get whichever vaccine is available to them, as quickly as possible, so we can finally defeat this virus and continue our path towards fully reopening our communities and economy. Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner of Health, New York

Resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes after an 11-day pause where fifteen cases of a rare, unusual blood clot were reported. Officials say three of those were deadly.

