Gov. Baker moves to increase medical care capacity

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that he will support expediting licensing for certain health care workers and onboarding for health care volunteers. Last week Baker’s Administration launched a volunteer portal to sign up to help expand Massachusetts’ medical capacity.

Since launching the initiative, more than 1,800 volunteers have already signed up.

To support expedited onboarding of these volunteers, the Department of Public Health has issued an order authorizing the Office of Preparedness and Emergency Management to perform a CORI check on any volunteer who registered through the volunteer portal without a notarized CORI acknowledgment form. There are strict controls in place to detect fraud.

Officials have also streamlined on-demand licensing and re-licensing for certain health care professionals. These professionals are those who have a good standing in another state or their license expired in the last 10 years and was in good standing.

As part of its efforts to expand existing health care capacity, the Administration’s COVID-19 Response Command Center is working with long-term care facilities to establish dedicated skilled nursing facilities to care for individuals infected with COVID-19.

The initiative offers an alternative location where individuals who are stable but still need medical care can be transferred to recover, relieving pressure on hospitals and opening up hospital beds for the treatment of patients with the greatest medical need.

LATEST STORIES: