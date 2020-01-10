Goulet Trucking in Schodack destroyed by fire

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire investigators are working to find the cause of a fire that destroyed Goulet Trucking on Route 20 in Schodack.

The fire started shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Schodack Fire Chief Brian Cassidy described the fire to NEWS10 calling it “a ball of flames.”

He also said winds made fighting the fire harder. Crews remained on scene through Friday morning sorting through debris.

Chief Cassidy says the fire on the tires was the hardest to get out, “They were inside a wall behind a wall, we had to get the wall down to get the tires out, then we got them out.”

So far no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.