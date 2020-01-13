GoPuff delivery service launches in Capital Region

In this Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 file photo, a shop owner reaches into a drink display refrigerator at his convenience store in Kent, Wash. A study on America’s eating habits released on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 shows only slight improvement from 1999 to 2016. While adults cut down a bit on added sugars and ate marginally more whole grains, they still eat too many sweetened foods and unhealthy fats. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — GoPuff, the digital convenience store delivery service, launched in Albany on Thursday. Among nearly 3,000 products in local facilities, GoPuff stocks smoking accessories, snacks, medicines, cleaning supplies, diapers, pet food, frozen meals, hot and cold drinks, and pints of ice cream.

GoPuff delivers in the Capital Region from noon to 4:30 a.m. daily. Unlike services geared toward restaurants (like Postmates and Doordash) or grocery stores (like Instacart), GoPuff fills a specific niche for late-night essentials: local bodegas and corner stores.

From lighters to cans of chicken soup, shoppers find virtually anything on the app or website that is available in person, all for a flat $1.95 delivery fee. A current promotion awards complimentary pints of ice cream to new Albany customers.

The Capital Region is only the second GoPuff market in New York after Syracuse in 2017. Launched in 2013 in Philadelphia, the service is among the fastest-growing digital retailers operating across the country.