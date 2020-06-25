Google will start paying publishers for news

(CNN) — Google will soon begin paying publishers for the news it displays.
The company announced Thursday three licensing deals with publishers in Germany, Australia, and Brazil.
Later this year, Google will start paying to display “high quality news content” from some media outlets.
Google’s V.P. Product Management for News Brad Bender said, “The move will allow readers free access to certain articles normally locked behind a paywall.”
The announcement comes after years of resisting demands from publishers.
Media companies have argued the search giant should pay them for the privilege of displaying their content.
Google is talking to publishers other countries and expects to add to its list in the coming months.