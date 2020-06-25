Google will start paying publishers for news

FILE – This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Federal and state regulators in the U.S. are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits alleging Google has abused its dominance of online search and advertising to stifle competition and and boost its profits, according to a report published Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(CNN) — Google will soon begin paying publishers for the news it displays.

The company announced Thursday three licensing deals with publishers in Germany, Australia, and Brazil.

Later this year, Google will start paying to display “high quality news content” from some media outlets.

Google’s V.P. Product Management for News Brad Bender said, “The move will allow readers free access to certain articles normally locked behind a paywall.”

The announcement comes after years of resisting demands from publishers.

Media companies have argued the search giant should pay them for the privilege of displaying their content.

Google is talking to publishers other countries and expects to add to its list in the coming months.