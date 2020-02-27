Google Translate adds five languages

(CNN) — Now you can parlez vous Google even more.
The search engine has five more languages on Google Translate.
The new dialects are: Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur.
This is the first time in four years Google has added languages, and it brings its total to 108.
The new languages come from advances in Google’s learning technology, and help from Google Translate community.
Google Translate’s motto is “enable everyone, everywhere to understand the world and express themselves across languages.”
