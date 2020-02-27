Google Translate adds five languages

FILE – In a Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is attempting to make sure people know exactly what they’re signing up for when they use its online services, though it will still mean reading a lengthy document. The company updated its Terms of Service on Thursday, — it’s largest update to the general use contract since 2012 — in response to a pair of court orders in Europe. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(CNN) — Now you can parlez vous Google even more.

The search engine has five more languages on Google Translate.

The new dialects are: Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur.

This is the first time in four years Google has added languages, and it brings its total to 108.

The new languages come from advances in Google’s learning technology, and help from Google Translate community.

Google Translate’s motto is “enable everyone, everywhere to understand the world and express themselves across languages.”

