Google Maps rolls out traffic light feature

(CNN) — There is a new feature on the Google Maps app letting drivers know about traffic lights at intersections.

The new road icons are visible in the app at intersections throughout U.S. cities on both Android and iOS.

The tech company says the change will help people stay better informed.

The traffic light feature has been available in Japan for years.

Users will also notice the app’s latest redesign also has a “color mapping algorithmic technique” to help users more easily identify varying terrain types like beaches and forests.

It also has re-drawings of sidewalks and pedestrian islands for better navigation viewing.

LATEST STORIES