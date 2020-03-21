Google launches highly-anticipated COVID-19 website

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The Google website the president said would be a screening site for the coronavirus has launched, but it’s not exactly what Trump touted.

Google’s site features various resources, including “state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses.” In an announcement posted Saturday, Google said the information comes from trusted sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

The new website features a global map highlighting confirmed cases and videos in ASL.

According to the Verge, the closest thing you’ll find to a coronavirus test on the new Google page is a drop-down menu that provides links to local websites.

A Google spokesperson told the Verge that Google hopes to provide a questionnaire and information about local drive-thru testing locations once there’s “authoritative and trustworthy information” widely available.

Earlier this week, the company Verily, which works with Google, launched a site for the Bay Area. According to the Verge, it only offered tests to a small number of people.

