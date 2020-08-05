Google Doodle promotes mask-wearing, distancing

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google plans offer checking accounts run by Citigroup and a credit union, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(CNN) — Search giant Google is using its ubiquitous Google Doodle to promote mask-wearing and social distancing.

Those measures are part of the CDC’s guidelines on how to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Google’s homepage animation shows the letters of its name wearing brightly colored masks. The letters then shuffle playfully away from each other to create distance.

The letter “E” sends a heart emoji into the air, depicting adherence to CDC guidelines as an act of compassion.

That is because wearing a mask is primarily meant to protect others if you are carrying coronavirus, perhaps without knowing it.

Clicking on the animation takes the viewer to Google’s COVID-19 prevention page where there are additional safety tips.

