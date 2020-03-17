Google delays coronavirus site launch

(CNN Newssource) — Later this week, Google will roll out an informational coronavirus website.

It was supposed to launch Monday, but the folks at Google said they can’t do that yet until they give people additional information that’s just not available yet.

Their goal is to tell people where they can get screened and where testing sites are.

To be clear, Google isn’t developing a nationwide tool to directly survey patients for their symptoms. Which is what president Trump claimed recently.

The CDC is developing its own screening tool though, and Google will link to it.

It’ll have a questionnaire you can take to figure out if you need medical attention.

