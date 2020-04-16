Google adds tab of ‘Teacher-Approved’ apps for kids

(CNN) — Google has added a new kids tab on Google Play for contents it is calling “Teacher Approved.”
The Teacher-Approved apps are meant to be both entertaining and enriching.
Some are designed to spark curiosity, others to help kids learn, and some are simply for fun.
The apps have a “Teacher-Approved” badge in the Google Play store.
They are rated on factors including age-appropriateness and quality of exprience.
Google is introducing the kids tab somewhat earlier than initially planned.
That is because parents have given positive feedback on the new feature, and kids are spending more time at home these days.
The teacher approved apps and kids tab on Google Play are rolling out in the U.S. over the next few days.
International expansion is planned for the coming months.
