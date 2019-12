GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local Hannaford store has been giving back to the community this week by working with Glens Falls’ Open Door mission. On Friday night, representatives from the Quaker Road location in Queensbury were at the Cool Insuring Arena in downtown Glens Falls before the Adirondack Thunder went on the ice.

Donations collected at the drive will go towards the new food pantry being set up at the Open Door mission. The pantry was funded by a $30,000 donation by Hannaford.