Golf tournament raises over $150,000 for nursing education

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An invitational golf tournament has raised $157,552 for Saratoga Hospital’s Nursing Scholarship Program. The money will provide funding for 53 nursing scholarship awards this year.

The 2020 Saratoga Hospital Golf Invitational’s main sponsor was A.O.W. Associates. Other major event sponsors include Pepsi Beverages Company, Saratoga National Golf Club, North Country Janitorial, Adirondack Trust Company and Camelot Print & Copy Center.

“In an unprecedented year, and with unparalleled demands on the nursing profession, community support for the Golf Invitational and our Nursing Scholarship Program is indispensable. The commitment to education made possible because of this event benefits our nurses and every patient they care for.” Mary Jo LaPosta

Chief Nursing Officer, Saratoga Hospital

Since the scholarship program was launched in 2002, 135 recipients have earned their associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree in nursing.

