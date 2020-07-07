Goldfish Swim School reopens, teaches safety in and out of the water

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we dive deeper into summer, many are looking to get into the water. If your child hasn’t learned how to swim just yet, you may have been wondering what to do during quarantine. As of Tuesday, July 7, Goldfish Swim School opens up to the public.

For them, safety is the top priority and that applies in and out of the water.

“Accidental drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 so that’s a crucial age we focus on,” General Manager, Erin Fillmore said. “Teaching water safety skills while having fun.”

New sanitation rules and protective measures are being taken to keep everyone safe. They’re providing temperature checks, constant sanitation and deep cleaning after hours. During lessons, instructors are teaching while adhering CDC guidelines.

“Our instructors will be wearing face shields to keep that distance from our children in the water and we’ve extended lanes so now we can socially distance with our children,” Fillmore said. “We can get back in the pool teach them the life skills of water safety.”

They provide lessons for kids 4 months to 12-years-old. From their ‘sea otter back float’ to the ‘crab pinchers’, which help you get out of water, their efforts are to make sure kids and their parents are comfortable while swimming.

“To know that they are confident in what they’re learning and to bring that back incase they fall into the pool they know how to use the safety skills to survive and to get out of the water in a safe manner,” Fillmore said.

