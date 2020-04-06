Goggles for Docs looking for new, used ski goggles for healthcare workers

NEWS10 – As ski areas shut down early across the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, skiers and snowboarders are finding new ways to do use their passion to help medical workers the front lines.

It’s called Goggles For Docs and it’s all an effort to get either new or used ski goggles to healthcare workers who don’t have eye protection as they care for COVID-19 patients

What started in the Berkshires and created by Jon Schaefer, owner of Berkshire and Catamount ski areas, the movement has grown to over a thousand volunteers across 20 states.

Here’s how it works – on their website, you’re able to help out any state and hospital. You can prepare your goggles to be shipped out to specific locations and directly to hospitals or they have several drop-off locations listed. However, they prefer you mail directly if possible as it’ll get to the workers faster.

In total they’ve donated over 12,000 goggles to help out and track how many goggles are currently still needed. As the days and weeks go by, Schaefer says the need is only growing.

“We’re not finding hospitals they find us. we’re not finding new skiers, the skiers are finding us through social sharing,” Schaefer said. “And we’re in over 20 states and have helped hundreds of hospitals at this point and hundreds of more will be in the queue this week I guarantee it.”