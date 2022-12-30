ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As news is released about the deadly Buffalo Blizzard, people are eager to help in any way they can. GoFundMe understands it can be tricky to ensure that the money donated is going to the correct people and organizations, that’s why they build a centralized hub.

Matt Krueger, communications director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York states, “People just want to make sure that the money they donate to the victims of this terrible storm is going to the right places,” “That is why we suggest researching the people and organizations asking for money before donating.” GoFundMe built a centralized hub for those who want to help. The hub identifies all verified fundraisers related to the blizzard in Buffalo. It’s regularly updated as new fundraisers supporting impacted families, businesses, and individuals are verified by GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety team.