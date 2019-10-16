Go to school and visit a health clinic

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Hadley-Lake Luzerne school district used to have a clinic for the elementary school students. It shut down abruptly two summers ago.

Hudson Headwaters stepped in, and after a year and a half a new clinic has opened at the Stewart M Townsend elementary school. Two nurse practitioners are on staff along with a medical assistant.

This clinic serves the entire school district, grades K through 12. The nurse practitioners can perform stitches, tests for things like the flu or strep throat and can write prescriptions.