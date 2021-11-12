Go Red for Women: One heart at a time

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2021 Capital Region Go Red for Women Luncheon returns as an in-person event on Friday. The celebration brought survivors and friends together to improve women’s hearth health.

“It’s been almost 20 years and I had the defibrillator bring me back, so I’m forever grateful,” said Vera Whitman.

Vera and her husband Jerry Whitman, are heart attack survivors and longtime walkers. They are raising awareness from generation to generation.

Michele Kollmer one of the co-chairs of the event says this year hits home.

“I’m doing it in honor of my sister. She passed away from a sudden heart attack with no warning so I’m doing this in honor of her,” said Kollmer, Work Relationship Manager at CAP COM.

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s platform that brings women together to raise awareness, fund life-saving research, advocate for change and improve the lives of all women everywhere.

Friday’s event featured the Festival of Red and a moving program featuring survivors and women who have improved their heart health.

It was a sea of red in the Albany Capital Center as over 300 women attended the luncheon.

“I’m so excited its great to be welcoming people back in person. This is the perfect way to promote heart health,” said Kathy McCarthy, Senior Director of Communications for American Heart Association.

1 in 3 women will die of heart disease and Go Red for Women is working to change that.

“Now we have more technology and better improvement. We want more people coming forth with their symptoms, so we are actually able to address them better and figure out what their diagnosis is,” said Dr. Heidi CORDI, Albany Medical Center Emergency Medicine Physician.