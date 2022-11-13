ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s campaign to fight heart disease –the number one cause of death in women. Tuesday, the Heart Association is hosting its capstone event for Go Red for Women.

The Luncheon brings together area women to fight heart disease and raise awareness of the health conditions associated with it. The money raised helps the American Heart Association continue to fund research and education to learn more about heart disease in women, and fight it.

It’s from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Albany Capital Center. Tickets are no longer available, but the AHA is still accepting donations.

The event will bring together nearly 400 women, and some men, all wearing red to raise awareness about heart disease in women. The Festival of Red features health screenings, health information, and an auction.

NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno interviewed the event’s co-chairs. You can watch the full interview in the player above.