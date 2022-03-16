GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the current warming temperatures and after discussion with the director of the Department of Public Works (DPW), the Gloversville Police Department announced Tuesday they will no longer be enforcing their winter months overnight parking ban. Police said this enforcement would not resume unless another winter storm hits the area that requires cars being moved from the street for snow removal. If that happens, residents will be given advanced notice.

The yearly winter parking ban in Gloversville began on November 30. Under Gloversville City Code, “From the 30th day of November at 11:00 p.m. to the following 31st day of March at 12:00 midnight, no person shall park a vehicle between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. upon any public street in the City.” The ban is being lifted early this year because of the unseasonably warm weather.

The parking ban was intended to ease snow removal processes for the DPW. Overnight parking may now resume on all city streets.