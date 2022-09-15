GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville student, Zoey Smith was selected to take a trip on the Zero-G airplane in Newark, New Jersey. The airplane simulates Mars and Moon-type gravity experiences.

On Friday, September 9, Smith took flight on the airplane designed to fly parabolas between 24,000 feet and 32,000 feet which simulates Mars and Moon-type gravity experiences. Smith has expressed interest in the Aerospace industry when she graduates. Science teacher Chris Murphy, was able to secure this flight through his continued efforts to get Gloversville students opportunities in Aerospace and suborbital research fields.