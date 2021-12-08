Gloversville schools closed again because of water main break

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville School District has announced on their website that their schools will again be closed today, December 8.
Earlier this morning the school district said they would be having a 2-hour delay before eventually announcing the school’s closure. The school was also closed yesterday because of the water main break.
This is what the Gloversville School District posted on their website:
The water main break has been fixed, however there is insufficient water pressure to several of our school buildings due to catastrophic water loss over the last 24 hours. The system needs time to recover.