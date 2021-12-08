Gloversville schools closed again because of water main break

News
Posted: / Updated:
gloversville high school

gloversville high school

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville School District has announced on their website that their schools will again be closed today, December 8.

Earlier this morning the school district said they would be having a 2-hour delay before eventually announcing the school’s closure. The school was also closed yesterday because of the water main break.

This is what the Gloversville School District posted on their website:

The water main break has been fixed, however there is insufficient water pressure to several of our school buildings due to catastrophic water loss over the last 24 hours. The system needs time to recover.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19