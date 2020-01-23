Gloversville Police study criminal activity in a crime prevention initiative

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville police department is announcing the results of a completed a crime prevention initiative, launched with aid from other state law enforcement agencies.

The initiative was launched after assistance from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the Fulton County National Guard Counter Drug Analyst, helped target criminal elements in the city.

Crime fighting strategies were developed for the initiative. One of which was enhanced surveillance and patrols in identified “hot spots” or locations that have shown to be the most prone to criminal activity. Several traffic stops were conducted resulting in the seizure of drugs. One arrest was made and several narcotics investigations have been launched.

Gloversville Police say they will continue evaluate criminal intelligence and gather more data to proactively fight crime in the city and to help with future initiatives.