GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Gloversville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person seen in the photograph.

Police say the person shown was reportedly involved in a gunpoint robbery, of firearms, on March 7th, 2021, at a home in the City of Gloversville.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the City of Gloversville Police Department Detective Division at (518) 773-4513.