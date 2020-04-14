Live Now
Gov. Cuomo daily briefing set for 11:30 a.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Gloversville Police need help locating missing teen

News
Posted: / Updated:

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police needs help searching for a teen who was last seen on March 30.

Dylan Burns, 17, was last seen leaving 171 South Main Street in Gloversville on Monday March 30. Burns is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, weighing about 150 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen with his friend Juan Miranda who was previously missing but was located on Monday April 13.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gloversville Police Sergeants Desk at 518-773-4506.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak