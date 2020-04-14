Gloversville Police need help locating missing teen

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police needs help searching for a teen who was last seen on March 30.

Dylan Burns, 17, was last seen leaving 171 South Main Street in Gloversville on Monday March 30. Burns is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, weighing about 150 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen with his friend Juan Miranda who was previously missing but was located on Monday April 13.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gloversville Police Sergeants Desk at 518-773-4506.

