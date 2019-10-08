Gloversville Police: Man charged in Monday night stabbing

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man was stabbed multiple times Monday night, according to police.

The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center for further treatment. The Gloversville Police Department said the incident occured at about 8:59 p.m.

Police identified Justin Hill, of 108 Yale St., as the suspect in the stabbing. Police charged him with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies.

He was transported to the Gloversville Police Station where he was processed and held for an arraignment.

Police said at this time there is no danger to the public and the investigation continues.