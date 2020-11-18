Gloversville Police arrest adolescent for arson

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While executing a search warrant on the authorities in Gloversville found evidence connected to arson that happened on November ninth. Because of this, an adolescent offender was charged with arson.

The warrant search happened on November 13, at 77 East Fulton Street, in connection to criminal investigations in both Gloversville and Johnstown. During the search evidence related to some of the investigations as well as some in-progress crimes were found.

The male adolescent was arrested in connection to arson that happened at 5 Montgomery Street on November 9. Because of his age, the male was arraigned in Fulton County Youth Part Court and charged with Arson.