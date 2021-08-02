Gloversville PD Neighborhood Engagement event

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, August 5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Gloversville Police Department will host its fourth Neighborhood Engagement Unit event of 2021 at Darling Field. GPD said they want this event to have a “block party” feel to it.

The band Flame will begin performing at 3 p.m. Pizza from Cornerstone Mobile Counseling and ice cream from Stewart’s Shops will be served for free.

Many community service agencies will have tables set up for resources available to help with things like food and shelter insecurity, home winterization, and child safety seats. Narcan training will also be available at Darling Field and door to door in the area.

The event will also be the start of the 2021 Safe Summer Bike Helmet Program, now in its 23rd year. This program lets officers give out free tickets to kids they see wearing their bike helmets and give helmets to kids not wearing one. Officers will be giving out these tickets at the event and throughout the City for the rest of the summer.