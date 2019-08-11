Gloversville officials investigating two suspicious fires

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Fire and Police Departments are investigating at least two fires that broke out early Sunday morning, deeming them as suspicious.

According to Gloversville officials, the police and fire departments were called to respond to a reported structure fire at 14 N. Water St. Once on scene, members of the fire department found and put out two separate fires at the back of the building.

While police and fire officials were investigating these two fires, a small explosion was heard on N. Arlington Ave., a street that runs parallel to N. Water St.

Officials were led to 101 N. Arlington Ave. where they discovered a car was on fire. It was quickly extinguished, however both fires are being labeled as suspicious and remain under investigation.

Gloversville officials are asking anyone with information regarding these fires to contact the police department at (518) – 773- 4506.