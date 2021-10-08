Gloversville man pleads guilty to possessing pipe bombs, firearms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man has pleaded guilty to firearm and pipe bomb charges. Michael Darling, 42, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms as a felon and unlawful possession of six pipe bombs.

Darling was arrested on February 14 after police had been called to his residence for a welfare check. Police said six “capped metal pipes that each appeared to contain propellant powder and small metal balls” were recovered from the house. Rolls of fuse, propellant, and other items that could be used to manufacture explosive devices were also found during the search.

Police also recovered two firearms and ammunition, which Darling was prohibited from possessing as a result of a felony burglary conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 4, 2022. Darling faces up to 10 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $250,000, and post-imprisonment supervised release of up to three years.

