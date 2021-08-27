Gloversville man gets 15 years in prison for child pornography crimes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Jonathan L. Morgan, 32, from Gloversville was given 15 years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Morgan admitted to distributing videos of child pornography using a phone app on March 11-12, 2020. He also admitted to possessing pictures of child porn on two cell phones, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s office.

Morgan looked for videos of parents abusing their children and gave detailed instructions to an undercover law enforcement officer, posing as a parent, on how to abuse her daughter while recording it, the AG said.

The AG also said Morgan tried to destroy one of his phones when approached by law enforcement and admitted to touching a child inappropriately on several occasions.

When released from prison, Morgan will have to register as a sex offender and serve 15 years probation.