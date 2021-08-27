ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Jonathan L. Morgan, 32, from Gloversville was given 15 years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.
Morgan admitted to distributing videos of child pornography using a phone app on March 11-12, 2020. He also admitted to possessing pictures of child porn on two cell phones, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s office.
Morgan looked for videos of parents abusing their children and gave detailed instructions to an undercover law enforcement officer, posing as a parent, on how to abuse her daughter while recording it, the AG said.
The AG also said Morgan tried to destroy one of his phones when approached by law enforcement and admitted to touching a child inappropriately on several occasions.
When released from prison, Morgan will have to register as a sex offender and serve 15 years probation.
More from NEWS10
- Gloversville man gets 15 years in prison for child pornography crimes
- These foods are extra hard to find right now because of shortages, supply chain issues
- Colonie Center to Provide $3,000 in back-to-school supplies to St. Catherine’s & area students
- JoJo Siwa to compete as part of first same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
- CEO of St. Jude Children’s Hospital urges Tennessee governor to rethink mask exemptions: ‘Look at the scientific data’