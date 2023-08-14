FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Michael Darling pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the murder of his estranged wife, Kristine Darling. Sentencing is scheduled for October 20.

On February 7, 2019, Michael Darling called 911 to report the suicide of his estranged wife in Fort Johnson. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office found the death suspicious and investigated the case with assistance from the New York State Police.

Investigations resulted in a Grand Jury indictment on May 26, 2023, charging Darling with murder. Darling reportedly went into hiding but was apprehended in Mayfield on May 27, thanks to tips from members of the public.

Darling faces 5-25 years in state prison. The negotiated sentence is 17 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.