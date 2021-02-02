Gloversville man arrested for reportedly stealing $1,000+ worth of property

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joshua Greco, 30, of Gloversville in relation to an incident where property worth more than $1,000 was said to be stolen.

Police say the incident happened on October 10, 2020, where a complaint alleges Greco stole the 4 figure property.

Police charged Greco with the following:

Grand Larceny Fourth Degree PL: 155.30(1) – Class E Felony

Greco was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Ballston Town Court at a later date.