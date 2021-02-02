Gloversville man arrested for reportedly stealing $1,000+ worth of property

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joshua Greco, 30, of Gloversville in relation to an incident where property worth more than $1,000 was said to be stolen.

Police say the incident happened on October 10, 2020, where a complaint alleges Greco stole the 4 figure property.

Police charged Greco with the following:

  • Grand Larceny Fourth Degree PL: 155.30(1) – Class E Felony

Greco was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Ballston Town Court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report