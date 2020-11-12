Gloversville man arrested for driving stolen car

News
Posted: / Updated:

CITY OF GLOVERSVILLE (NEWS10) – Fulton County Sherrif’s Deputies arrested Joesph Banovic Jr, of Gloversville, after he was seen driving a stolen vehicle on East Pine street. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Schenectady.

Banovic, age 20, was arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with; criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, because of New York’s bail reform laws, Banovic was given an appearance ticket and released.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report