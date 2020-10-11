Gloversville man arrested for alleged drunk driving, crashing into garage

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Gloversville man was arrested Saturday, October 10 after allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police say 25-year-old Damien Gritzback lost control of the vehicle he was driving hitting a parked car and crashing into a garage in the town of Mayfield.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office say a motorcycle and an all-terrain-vehicle were damaged when Gritzback crashed into the garage and that he resisted arrest while being taken into custody.

Gritzback was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, failure to keep right, improper plates, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, and unlawful possession of marihuana in the second degree.

Police say Gritzback was released to a third party and will appear in the Town of Mayfield Court at a later date.

