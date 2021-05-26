Gloversville man accused of soliciting inappropriate content from underage victims in exchange for vape cartridges

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Johnstown police arrested Elijah Antis-Nguyen, 20, of Gloversville last Thursday after reportedly receiving several complaints from underage girls being asked to send nude photos over social media. Johnstown police say they spoke to several victims and found that Antis-Nguyen was reportedly using a popular social media app to contact underage girls.

After receiving the information, police executed a search warrant where they say a significant amount of pictures, videos, and messages were seized. Detectives reportedly found instances where Antis-Nguyen solicited nude photos and sexual favors from underage girls, often in exchange for nicotine vape cartridges.

Police say Antis-Nguyen also sent graphic photos of himself to an underage girl knowing she was a minor.

According to police, Detectives attempted, over a period of several months, to identify the victims in the photographs, helped by other Law Enforcement Agencies. However several, who appeared to be in their early teens, were unable to be identified.

After the investigation, police arrested Antis-Nguyen and charged him with the following:

Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the First Degree – D Felony (2 counts)

Attempted Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child – A Misdemeanor (1 count)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – A Misdemeanor (4 counts).

He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

The Johnstown Police Department is encouraging anyone to come forward if they believe they have been solicited for photographs or sexual favors by Antis-Nguyen or similar online conduct.