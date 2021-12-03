Gloversville man accused of raping woman at hotel

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested Kevin Johnson, 34, of Gloversville, for allegations of a related incident that took place at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Police say they responded to a call for an argument between Johnson and a woman.

According to police, the original incident happened on November 25, at around 3:30 a.m. Police say Johnson was initially charged with several misdemeanors. However, the investigation continued, that led police to file additional charges for the incident. Police say the woman was injured and required a stay in the hospital.

Initial charges include:

Fourth degree criminal mischief: Intent to damage property (misdemeanor)

Fourth degree criminal miscief: Reckless property damage great than $250 (misdemeanor)

Third degree assault: With intent to cause physical injury (misdemeanor)

Second degree obstruct governmental administration (misdemeanor)

Additional charges:

Predatory sexual assault (felony)

Rape-1st: Forcible compulsion (felony)

Rape: Intercourse female physicaly helpless (felony)

Second degree aggaravated sexual abuse: Other person physical helpless (felony)

Strangulation 2nd-obstruct breath/blood circulation cause phyiscal injury (felony)

Second degree asault (felony)

Crimimal contemp-2nd: Disobey Court (misdemeanor)

Johnson was arraigned on December 2nd on these new charges. He has been remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail.