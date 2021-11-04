Gloversville man accused of punching Trooper

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, October 3, around 4 a.m. New York State Police in Fonda, responded to concerns of a male at a Speedway in Johnstown. According to police, David Pelton, 36, of Gloversville was arrested after displaying signs of impairment, during a roadside sobriety test. Police say through further investigation it was determined that Pelton had driven to the gas station.

Police say Pelton was taken into custody for driving under the influence. While in custody Pelton became combative in the back seat of the patrol car, causing damage to State Police equipment. Troopers pulled over to place Pelton into secured custody when he allegedly punched one of the Troopers in the face.

Police said Pelton continued to resist arrest but was finally secured for transport back to the State Police barracks in Fonda. Pelton was further evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert, which determined him to be impaired by drugs. Pelton was processed to appear to the Johnstown City Court on December 7, in relation to his drug evaluation.

Charged:

Second-degree Assault (felony)

Forth-degree Criminnal Mischief (misdemeanor)

Second-degree Reckless Endangerment (misdemeanor)

Pelton was also arraigned in Johnstown City Court in the alleged incident that lead to the assault of a Trooper. He has been remanded to Fulton County jail on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond, due to appear back in court on November 9.