Gloversville fire destroys vacant two family home

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vacant two-family home was destroyed in a four-alarm fire that broke out Wednesday night. The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene after a neighbor witnessed flames coming from the two-family home at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, Fire Chief Robert King requested more assistance due to heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence. The fire spread quickly through the second floor and entry into the burning apartment was extremely difficult due to the heavy smoke and heat. No one was living in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Gloversville Johnstown Fire Investigation Team.

The Berkshire Fire District, GAVAC Ambulance Service and National Grid also responded to the scene.

LATEST STORIES