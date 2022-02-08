Gloversville Family Counseling Center opening on-site pharmacy

by: Harrison Gereau

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Family Counseling Center in Gloversville has partnered with Genoa Healthcare to offer on-site pharmacy services to clients, staff, and their families. The partnership will make it easier for clients to fill prescriptions, ensuring collaborative care.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Genoa Healthcare services to our clients,” said Michael Countryman, Executive Director at The Family Counseling Center. “The on-site pharmacy will provide our clients with the convenience and collaborative care we pride ourselves on. Across the county, it has been shown that an on-site pharmacy such as Genoa Healthcare increased medication adherence rates, which result in a reduction of emergency room visits by 18% and hospitalizations by 40%. The addition of Genoa Healthcare promotes overall wellness for our clients.”

Clients and staff from the Family Counseling Center will now be able to:

  • Fill all medications on site, saving them multiple pharmacy stops
  • Assist with insurance plans and questions
  • Provide medication delivery options at no extra cost
  • Organize medications in pre-filled pill packaging to help track usage
  • Provide prior authorization assistance
  • Personalize services to fit client needs
  • Transfer all prescriptions from existing pharmacies to the new Genoa Healthcare location

Genoa Healthcare will be open at The Family Counseling Center’s 11-21 Broadway location from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday.

