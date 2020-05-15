Gloversville begins phase one of reopening

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Gloversville Mayor Vincent DeSantis says there are mixed emotions among residents about starting phase 1 of reopening. However, he’s excited that his city is part of a region that meets the criteria to reopen.

“It’s the idea that we’re starting to go back to something close to normal. I don’t think it’s going to be completely normal,” DeSantis says, “because there’s always going to be restrictions.”

As the Mohawk Valley gets started on phase one, which includes reopening construction and manufacturing, as well as some curbside pickup retail, officials are stressing that this won’t be like turning the lights back on.

“The consumer expectations, and consumer practices, all the things that consumers used to do have changed,” Mark Kilmer, CEO and President of the Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce says.

DeSantis says that if all goes well with phase one, he could see phase two starting by June 1.