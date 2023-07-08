GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The U.S. Embassy asked Flame to take part in concerts and workshops around the 4th of July. The U.S. Arts Envoy Program highlights American artists to encourage cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

The band considering the offer high praise. “It was such a huge honor because musicians typically apply for this grant, which Flame didn’t have to do because they were invited,” explained Band Manager, Maria Nestle.

Up onstage, band members sang, danced, and played their hearts out to a new audience. Even far from home, Flame had no problem finding their groove.

“It really touched my heart, and everybody loved it. We mingled with everybody,” said Lead Singer and Guitarist, Michelle King.

Every member of Flame uses their different abilities and talents to shine. Michelle King and Andrew Carpenter use their time in the spotlight to be role models for other people living with different abilities.

“I think it was good for them to know that there are people with disabilities in the U.S. and even though they have disabilities, they are thriving in their lives. It felt good to inspire that,” described Background Vocalist, Andrew Carpenter.

No matter where music takes the band, acceptance and inclusion is what keeps everyone playing their favorite songs. “One of the instructors said, ‘I have never been able to look at someone who is differently abled in this way before. You have changed my perception.’ Which is what Flame’s mission is,” stated Nestle.