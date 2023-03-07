GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (News10)-A Gloversville bakery is celebrating its grand opening. The owner tells News10’s Anya Tucker that her new location is a testament to hard work and the support of her family and community after 3 major setbacks, including a break-in just one day before.

At Cravings Bakery & Cafe in Gloversville the shop is packed with customers buying up a sweet array of homemade cookie sandwiches and cupcakes, all fresh out of the oven. Today is a special day. A grand opening. But it almost didn’t happen due to a break-in just one day before when a thief busted through a window, leaving behind a mess before taking off with a cash register. Gloversville Police tell News10 that members of their Detective Division collected physical evidence and that the case is open and active.

For owner Ashley Tauss and her husband Hani, the setback is reminiscent of other previous interruptions beyond their control. Like when they had to temporarily shut down their former location in 2020 due to COVID. Then, a week before re-opening, they faced a second setback. “A week before I was going to re-open a drunk driver ran into my building and completely demolished it. So, I took a little time.” Tauss says she used the time to find the perfect spot, converting an old Gloversville firehouse on Cayadutta Street into a brand-new bakery and cafe.

Ashley credits the support of her loving family and loyal customers for helping her realize her dreams. “People were stopping here all day long just asking, ‘How can we help you? We will wash dishes. We will sweep the floor. Like, we will bake. Whatever you need.’ And it was just really, really sweet,” said Tauss.

Inside the cafe, there’s a wall covered with inspirational messages from floor to ceiling. They seem to be signs of the resilient spirit here in this “sweet” place. “I could have closed today, but instead I said, ‘No we’re gonna open and we’re gonna do the best we can. And that’s it.’ And it’s been amazing.”