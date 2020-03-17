Gloversville and Johnstown businesses/health care facilities receive threats

GLOVERSVILLE/JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gloversville Police say that several businesses and health care facilities, including Nathan Littauer Hospital, starting receiving threats around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officers say the calls have continued throughout the day. Law enforcement responded to each call and followed up any leads that were developed with negative results.

There have been approximately 60 calls threatening violence and resulting in lockdowns and emergency responses. Each call has been a false report, according to police.

Right now law enforcement is working to track down a suspect. Anyone with information regarding the caller is asked to contact Fulton County Dispatch at 518-736-2100.

LATEST STORIES: